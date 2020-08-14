Karnataka government orders simple, no-frills Ganesh Chaturthi

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered curbs on the way Ganesh Chaturthi can be celebrated on August 22, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, celebrating the festival will be restricted to just temples and homes “in a simple manner with devotion."

”The installation of Ganesha idols in public places (roads or playgrounds) will not be allowed. Taking out processions with idols has been prohibited.

“For no reason will immersion of idols be allowed in rivers, lakes, ponds, wells or kalyanis is not allowed,” the order stated, adding that Ganesha idols brought home must be immersed at home itself. Temples that are celebrating the festival must follow sanitization and administer thermal screening on disciples. Those visiting temples must wear face masks and maintain 6-feet distance.