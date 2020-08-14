Karnataka govt orders no-frills Ganesh Chaturthi

Karnataka government orders simple, no-frills Ganesh Chaturthi

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 14 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 21:47 ist
In an order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, celebrating the festival will be restricted to just temples and homes “in a simple manner with devotion.

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered curbs on the way Ganesh Chaturthi can be celebrated on August 22, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, celebrating the festival will be restricted to just temples and homes “in a simple manner with devotion."

”The installation of Ganesha idols in public places (roads or playgrounds) will not be allowed. Taking out processions with idols has been prohibited.

“For no reason will immersion of idols be allowed in rivers, lakes, ponds, wells or kalyanis is not allowed,” the order stated, adding that Ganesha idols brought home must be immersed at home itself. Temples that are celebrating the festival must follow sanitization and administer thermal screening on disciples. Those visiting temples must wear face masks and maintain 6-feet distance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Ganesh Chaturthi
T M Vijay Bhaskar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 