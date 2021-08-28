'Govt planning to frame stringent laws for rape cases'

Karnataka government planning to frame stringent laws for rape cases: Eshwarappa

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the gang-rape incident in Mysuru is unfortunate and the government condemns it

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 28 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 14:16 ist
Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that there is a need to frame stringent laws that would trigger fear in the minds of people who indulge in heinous crimes like rape. 

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the gang-rape incident in Mysuru is unfortunate and the government condemns it. Recalling a past incident, he mentioned that a child was raped in the state when K J George was home minister in the Congress-led government. Since then there were attempts to amend the existing laws to ensure that rapists get severe punishment. But the attempts did not materialise.

Also Read | Mysuru gang-rape case: Police arrest 5 accused

He also claimed that the state government was seriously thinking of amending the laws to trigger fear among people about police.

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
gang-rape
Crimes against women

