Karnataka government planning to frame stringent laws for rape cases: Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that there is a need to frame stringent laws that would trigger fear in the minds of people who indulge in heinous crimes like rape.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the gang-rape incident in Mysuru is unfortunate and the government condemns it. Recalling a past incident, he mentioned that a child was raped in the state when K J George was home minister in the Congress-led government. Since then there were attempts to amend the existing laws to ensure that rapists get severe punishment. But the attempts did not materialise.

He also claimed that the state government was seriously thinking of amending the laws to trigger fear among people about police.