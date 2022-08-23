Karnataka government plans separate board to monitor madrasas

The state government is planning to set up a board to monitor madrasas on the line of Uttar Pradesh model

The Department of School Education and Literacy is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss this on Wednesday. School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh will chair this meeting.

Sources in the department told DH that the idea of setting up of a board to monitor madrasas arose while issuing an order mandating singing national anthem at the schools.

Last week, the state government on Wednesday issued an order mandating all schools (government, aided and unaided) and pre-university colleges to make students sing the national anthem every morning. In fact, the order was issued based on Nagesh's direction. The minister had asked the principal secretary of his department to include madrasas, but the order had no mention of it.

"While making the national anthem compulsory, some officials wondered how to bring madrasas under the purview of the order. Then came the idea of setting up of a separate board," said an official from the department.

According to sources, despite making it compulsory for madrasa students to enroll into formal schools for mainstream education, a majority of the kids are not doing so. "To control such issues and to instill patriotism among children at all levels, even in religious educational institutions, we are planning on setting up a board for madrasas," said an official source.

Karnataka has over 900 madrasas registered with the Waqf Board. Each madrasa gets Rs 10 lakh from the Waqf Board every year, "The madrasa monitoring boards have already started functioning in other states, including Uttar Pradesh," the source added.

Through the board, the government plans to depute one teacher in every madrasa, according to sources.