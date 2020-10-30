Karnataka government plans to reopen schools in mid-December

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is quietly making preparations for reopening of schools and PU colleges in the state, which have remained closed for the last eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction will hold a video conference with deputy directors (DDPI) of all districts, to discuss and examine the feasibility of reopening of schools, on November 2.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to sources, the department will keep a keen eye on the functioning of colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate courses which are set to reopen from November 17. “The plan is to reopen schools for Class 10 and PUC 2 from mid-December,” said an official source.

Sources said that this was also discussed in a recent meeting with the chief minister. “Even the chief minister directed to reopen schools in phases, and as per the instructions we have to first look at the results of the reopening of degree colleges,” added the source.

“We also need to get the district-wise status of the Covid-19 cases before reopening from the district administration and health department,” the source said.

Meanwhile, as explained by the sources, the plan is to conduct classes in shifts or on alternate days.

The commissioner has instructed all the deputy directors to attend the video conference without fail. The communication issued to deputy directors stated that along with reopening some key issues will be discussed during the meeting. Safe drinking water supply to schools under Jal Mission, report on additional toilets at block levels and progress report on repair of school buildings damaged during 2019-20 floods among other issues will be taken up for discussion.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 30

Online classes on Jio TV

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Education department has asked the teachers to guide the students to follow the Jnanadeepa YouTube channel and Deeksha portal. The teachers have also been asked to analyse the progress of students during the Vidyagama programmme.

Vidyagama was suspended across the state following the reports that students and teachers who participated in the programme tested positive for Covid-19. As the order, the scheme will be put on hold till November 2.

Meanwhile, the department is also telecasting online classes via Jio TV. Earlier, the department was spending Rs one lakh per month to telecast classes through electronic media to reach out to rural children. Recently, the department had invited tenders from service providers to telecast classes but received a single application.

However, Jio TV came forward to telecast classes free of cost and the department has agreed to associate with it.

As per the notification issued by the department, the classes for grades 8, 9, and 10 will be for four hours, and for grades 4 to 7 duration is two hours.