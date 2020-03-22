Karnataka postpones SSLC exams

Karnataka government postpones SSLC exams

This is taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. 

Rashmi Belur
  • Mar 22 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 14:57 ist
Representative photo. (iStock image)

The State government has postponed the SSLC examinations scheduled to begin from March 27. This is taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.  

The examinations were scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 9. 

Primary and secondary education minister S. Suresh Kumar stated that the fresh dates would be announced in the first week of April. 

Over 8 lakh students had registered to write the examination. Initially the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had decided to take precautionary measures including allowing children to write the examination with masks, keep sanitisers in classrooms and change the seat arrangements to ensure that there was sufficient distance between the students.

