Karnataka government red-faced after ministers make conflicting statements on Covid-19 death compensation

In a gaffe that left the ruling BJP red-faced, Health Minister K Sudhakar and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa contradicted Transport Minister B Sriramulu’s claims on Covid-19 compensation on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday.

This awkwardness happened during a heated debate on the Covid-19 situation that saw the Congress launch an offensive at the government for its handling of the pandemic.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said not a single person who died of Covid-19 had received any ex-gratia from the government despite an announcement by the previous Yediyurappa regime that Rs 1 lakh would be given to BPL families that lose a member due to the virus.

Shivakumar specifically cited how the state government failed to send a list of SC/ST and OBC victims of Covid-19 to the Centre for the purpose of compensation.

“Don’t bring the Centre’s things into this. Every state has its own guidelines,” Sriramulu said. “The Yediyurappa government gave Rs 1 lakh to each and every family,” he asserted, causing pandemonium with Congress members calling it a lie.

Forced to clarify, Sudhakar admitted that no one had been paid Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia. Then, Yediyurappa had to step in. “What Sriramulu said is wrong,” he said. “An order has been issued and Rs 300 crore set aside for it. It’s true it hasn’t reached people. I assure this House that we will go door-to-door to ensure it reaches people,” he said.

Ironically, outside the Assembly, Revenue Minister R Ashoka inaugurated the ex-gratia scheme by symbolically handing over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to a BPL family. “So far, we have received 7,729 applications,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah targeted the BJP government for its handling of the devastating second wave. “The government got into a relaxed mode after the first wave. No preparation or precaution was in place,” he said. “Thousands died in the first wave and the second.”

Bringing up the Chamarajanagar tragedy, Siddaramaiah said 36 patients died at a state-run hospital due to lack of oxygen supply. He also demanded an explanation on why no action was taken against the officials concerned for the deaths.

While Shivakumar demanded a death audit saying at least four lakh people died of Covid-19, Siddaramaiah felt that the government’s figure of 37,000 did not account for people who died without beds, ambulances and other medical facilities. “Not even a child will believe the government’s figures.”

