Karnataka government sets October 2 deadline for setting up goshalas

The state government has set a deadline of October 2, 2021, for setting up goshalas in all districts across the state.

According to a recently issued government order in this regard, each district should have at least one goshala and the government will release Rs 24 lakh per district. In all, the government has released Rs 15 crore for the same.

The district administrations have been asked to use the funds for bio fencing, building cow sheds, farm ponds and cultivating fodder. They can take a call on tying up with private trusts.