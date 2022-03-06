Karnataka government shelves plan to deliver food grains at doorstep

The state government has dropped the plan to supply food grains at doorsteps, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has said.

Speaking to reporters in Bellada Bagewadi of Hukkeri taluk on Sunday, Katti said that the foodgrains at doorsteps scheme had failed in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“A team of officers from our department studied the model in the neighbouring states. It was found that vehicles cannot enter narrow streets and hence the beneficiaries were being told to collect foodgrains from the vehicle parked elsewhere. The foodgrains were not being delivered as people did not arrive at the designated spot. In these circumstances, the Karnataka government too decided not to implement the scheme,” the minister said.

Katti, who also happens to be forest minister, said that Rs 100 crore had been earmarked in the budget for erecting fences to check wild elephant menace in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

