Karnataka government to challenge Ecologically Sensitive Area tag to Western Ghats

The BJP government in Karnataka on Monday decided to wage a legal battle against the recent draft notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on declaring the Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA).

A meeting chaired by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra with lawmakers representing districts comprising the Western Ghats decided to appoint a senior counsel to get the draft notification stayed and fight it legally. This decision will come up for approval of the Cabinet that is scheduled to meet on July 22.

Meanwhile, a delegation headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit New Delhi on July 25-26 to meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on this matter.

"We have already communicated our stand to the concerned ministry by writing two letters, besides a delegation led by the CM. Still, the notification was issued and it cannot be accepted," Jnanendra told reporters after the meeting.

The notification identifies 20,668 sq km area of Western Ghats in the state as ESA. It covers 1,572 villages across 10 districts as those falling under ESA. This is based on recommendations by the K Kasturirangan Committee on conserving the Western Ghats.

Karnataka has repeatedly rejected the ESA tag owing to the fear that it would bring restrictions, which the government says will hamper development works.

During the meeting, lawmakers discussed how the ESA tag would create inconvenience citizens. "Currently, all necessary measures have been taken to protect the forests. The forest area has also increased. Despite keeping the concerned department updated with all these developments, the notification was issued, which is unscientific," Jnanendra said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the opinion of citizens should be gathered on this matter. "If this notification is implemented, then the lives of the villages located in and around the Western Ghat districts will become miserable," the minister said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and over a dozen lawmakers across all parties were present in the meeting.