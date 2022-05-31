Karnataka government to construct 18 lakh houses in 3 years: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacted with several beneficiaries of the central schemes on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Bommai said direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the Modi administration ensured welfare money reached people.

“In the past, funding for welfare programmes never reached the bottom segment. Modi has changed it completely through the DBT system,” Bommai said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 18 lakh homes would be built in Karnataka over the next three years, Bommai said.

Interacting with Kavya, a beneficiary of the Poshan scheme of nutritious food for Anganwadi children, Bommai asked her if the ration provided to Anganwadis was good or poor in terms of quality. “It’s good, Sir,” she said.

“Tell me the truth,” Bommai replied. “We’ll set it right if it is poor.” Kavya maintained that the quality was good.

Bommai also spoke to Lakshmidevi, a vegetable vendor from Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur. The mother of two availed of a loan under the PM SVANidhi scheme and repaid it. She said she has borrowed Rs 20,000 again to improve her business and that she is repaying promptly.

Farmer Anjaneya (PM-KISAN), Sumathi (PM Awas Yojana) and Lavanya (Matru Vrinda) were among the beneficiaries who interacted with Bommai.