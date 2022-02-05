Karnataka government to issue APL, BPL cards through Grama One

The state government will issue APL and BPL cards through the recently launched Grama One centres, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. The government has approved 4 lakh cards, which will be distributed through these centres.

He held a review meeting of the programme on Saturday and urged the Grama One operators and the DCs of various districts to take data about beneficiaries through ‘Kutumba Janasevaka’ and avoid making people run to offices to provide documents. The whole idea is to provide speedy service, he said.

To encourage the operators, the government has introduced a reward scheme where 3 best operators will be give cash awards each week of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively for best performance through the e-Governance department.

The best performing district will also get Rs 1 lakh cash reward, he said.

