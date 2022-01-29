Karnataka government to launch pilot scheme in 4 districts to increase farmers' income

Govt to launch pilot scheme to increase farmers' income

The CM asked them to conduct a survey of farmers’ families across the state

  • Jan 29 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 23:13 ist
The state government will look into the implementation of activities related to increasing farmers’ income, by launching a pilot scheme in four districts.

The government set up the secondary agriculture directorate in a bid to double the farmers’ income recently. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, officials discussed the framework of operation for the secondary directorate.

The CM asked them to conduct a survey of farmers’ families across the state.

He also asked officials to make use of Family ID and look into ways of increasing their income by taking into account land ownership and other related details.

It was decided that the directorate must function independently though it will be attached to the agriculture department. It needs to encompass all agriculture-related activities, Bommai said.

