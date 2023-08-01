K'taka govt to pay ESCOMs to fund Gruha Jyothi scheme

Karnataka: Government to pay ESCOMs monthly to fund Gruha Jyothi scheme

The scheme is expected to cost the government close to Rs 13,910 crore annually.

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Aug 01 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 18:21 ist
Energy Minister K J George addressing at the press conference regarding launch of Gruha Jyoti scheme in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

To ensure that the ESCOMs are not financially burdened while implementing the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the government will transfer the funds required for the implementation of the scheme every month to the ESCOMs, Energy Minister K J George said. 

“The Energy Department will only implement the scheme and we will not have to bear the financial burden. As is the case with many other schemes that provide subsidies to various categories of consumers, the government will reimburse the ESCOMs even for the implementation of Gruha Jyothi,” said Energy Minister K J George. 

Senior Bescom officials said that they are expecting the government will pay them up within the 30th of every month. 

Also Read | Bescom set to install smart meters in industrial areas

“Usually, we start the billing cycle from the 1st of every month and this will go on till the 15th. Consumers will be given 15 days to pay the bill and we will receive all the bill payments by the end of the month. We are hoping the government will also pay up within the 30th,” the official said. 

ESCOMs to refund consumers

Following allegations that the government had not kept up its words on implementing the Gruha Jyothi scheme from July 1, George assured that the consumers who had paid for any usage in the month of July will be given a credit. 

“Our billing cycle is in such a way that a few households will receive their bill in the first week of the next month and a few others also receive it by the 15th of the next month. However, we will stand by our word and ensure that the consumers get the benefit of the scheme starting July 1. Hence, I have directed the officials to identify such cases and provide credit to the consumers,” George said. 

