Karnataka government to prepare action plan to offset green cover loss

The Karnataka government will come up with an action plan to offset the loss in forests and increase green cover, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress in budget implementation of the Forest & Ecology Department, Bommai directed officials to consult with scientists from the Indian Institute of Science and formulate an action plan.

The plan should be implemented in a time-bound manner to ensure the revival of forest ecosystems in the state, the CM said.

According to the India State of the Forest report 2021, Karnataka's forest cover is 20.19%, which is short of the targeted 33% of geographical area as envisaged by the national forest policy. In about a dozen districts, the green cover is less than 10%, while in some others, it is less than even 3%.

Noting that the state has received a large grant from the World Bank for a Plastic Management project, Bommai asked officials to chart a specific action plan which would help in controlling the use of plastic. "People's participation in the project is key," he said.

Measures taken by the government to prevent man-animal conflict in the state was also reviewed during the meeting. Bommai noted that Rs 100 crore has been allocated in the 2022-23 budget to build rail barricades around reserve forests where more conflict is reported.

He also issued directions to streamline various processes of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Misuse of the simplified wood cutting rules should be avoided, the CM said, adding that process of cutting trees harvested by farmers should be made easy.

Bommai said that measures should be initiated to set up a bird sanctuary and butterfly park at Hidkal dam in Belagavi district.

Six lakh houses

During the meeting on Housing Department, Bommai asked officials to complete six lakh houses, including those announced under the Amrut scheme, by December this year.

Selection of beneficiaries should be completed within the next three months. On granting sites to beneficiaries to build homes, a Detailed Project Report should be submitted to help beneficiaries in different parts of the state, Bommai said.