Karnataka government to review Covid-19 curbs today

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Monday that experts are divided on whether or not Covid-19 curbs should be relaxed, even as he hinted that the government is in favour of giving citizens some leeway.

“A decision will be taken on what more can be provided for citizens by taking precautions,” Ashoka said ahead of a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened later today.

Bommai is scheduled to take stock of the Covid-19 situation with experts.

“There are two opinions among experts. Some say cases are decreasing. Others say we should wait and watch. That’s why we’ve called a meeting with experts,” he said. “We also want to relax curbs, but if things go wrong then none of the people seeking relaxation will take responsibility. It is the government that gets blamed,” he said.

Ashoka pointed out that Covid-19 cases are coming down in some states. “We also don't want a lockdown or curfews. But, protecting the lives of people is the government's responsibility. Whatever we decide is in the interest of people. It's not a question of government revenue. The more we open up the more revenue we get. But, to keep people safe, we have imposed the weekend curfew, night curfew and curbs on schools,” he said.

To a question on Maharashtra not having a curfew despite a high caseload, Ashoka said: “If cases are more in Maharashtra, can we also allow cases to increase here? Just for the sake of helping someone do business, we can’t play with the lives of people.”

