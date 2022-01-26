Karnataka government to train general physicians in mental healthcare

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday launched the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative to train general physicians in mental healthcare.

The initiative, undertaken by Nimhans in association with Niti Aayog, is being rolled out in Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts on a pilot basis. Under this programme, doctors will be trained in screening and treating patients with mental health problems.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government is helping people to cope with mental health issues. We have conducted thousands of counselling sessions with Covid-infected people and their families,” Sudhakar said.

He continued: “Mental health has a bearing on the physical health and the overall wellness of the individual. We need to ensure that everyone is aware of mental health issues.”

The minister also spoke about the need to screen newborns for mental health issues.

“Due to various socio-economic factors as well as genetic and family issues, many people suffer from mental health issues which will have an impact on their day-to-day activities and quality of life. Therefore, we need more doctors trained in mental healthcare,” he explained.

Dr Sudhakar called for the effective implementation of the programme so that it can get more funds in the future budgets.

