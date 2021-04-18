Karnataka government will stop fairs, events to curb Covid-19 spread: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday said that it was the government’s responsibility to stop fairs and other events which transmit Covid-19.

“It is our responsibility to stop (such gatherings) and we will stop them. We will take measures in the interest of people,” he told reporters, adding that the next two months were crucial," he said.

Earlier in the day, Ashoka chaired a meeting with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Reacting to queries on long queues at government hospitals, Ashoka said that directions were issued to hospitals to hand over bodies of victims immediately to avoid the rush at crematoriums.

“Crematoriums will be empty in the morning hours,” he said. Hospitals finish formalities to release patients around 11 am, due to which there is a rush at crematoriums around noon. The government was identifying four to five locations around Bengaluru to bury bodies," he said, adding that BDA chairman S R Vishwanath was entrusted with the responsibility of arranging for temporary burial grounds.

“We are also ramping up facilities to cremate 200 bodies per day at crematoriums,” he said.

The minister claimed there was no shortage of oxygen or medicines such as Remdesivir as the state battled the second wave of the pandemic.