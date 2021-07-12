Karnataka government's Anubhava Mantapa runs into land trouble

The government’s ambitious Anubhava Mantapa project has run into land trouble with farmers demanding compensation on a par with the market value.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who chaired a meeting of the Basavakalyana Development Board and other authorities on Monday, directed officials to sort out the issue with farmers amicably.

The Rs 500-crore Anubhava Mantapa project is coming up on 101 acres at Basavakalyana in Bidar. The government had to acquire 69 acres of land for the project from local landowners, who have sought compensation on a par with market value. This, according to officials, delayed the land acquisition process.

The government has already allocated Rs 200 crore for the project.

The CM directed officials to convene a state-level meeting on acquiring farmers’ land for various projects.

Meetings of the Kaginele Development Authority and Sangolli Rayanna Authority were also held to approve the action plan for the fiscal year.