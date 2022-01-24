Karnataka government's heli-tourism project takes off from upgraded Jakkur aerodrome

The tourism department’s much-awaited heli-tourism project kicked off recently at the Jakkur aerodrome as four people took flight in two separate helicopters.

The department is expecting to attract more international as well as domestic travellers through this project. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has signed a memorandum with private operators Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd and Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd for the project.

Interested travellers have to shell out Rs 5,000 per seat (approximately) to travel from Jakkur aerodrome to popular tourist destinations like Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Kabini backwaters in Mysuru district.

Currently, the operators are taking bookings per charter and not per seat. In due course, the bookings will change to seats.

“After the Covid situation comes under control, the bookings will pick up. The agency will tie up with hotels and resorts at these tourism places to pick up and drop passengers from the nearest helipad,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, secretary to the department of tourism.

The KSTDC will help the agencies with various government approvals and permits, while also getting permission to use the helipads owned by the government.

It will also take care of the promotion of heli-tourism. The agencies, in turn, are expected to provide a minimum of 50 trips per year for the first 2 years and 100 trips per year for the next 3 years as the contract period is 5 years.

The foundation stone has been laid for building a helipad and a VIP lounge at the aerodrome for the project.

