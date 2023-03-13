Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot adopts 100 tuberculosis patients

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has adopted 100 tuberculosis patients under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
On Monday, Gehlot distributed food baskets to adopted TB patients at Raj Bhavan to raise awareness on the importance of community participation in making India a TB-free country.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'
Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal
Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises
Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur
India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time
Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral