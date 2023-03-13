Karnataka Governor adopts 100 tuberculosis patients

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot adopts 100 tuberculosis patients

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 13 2023, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 06:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has adopted 100 tuberculosis patients under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

On Monday, Gehlot distributed food baskets to adopted TB patients at Raj Bhavan to raise awareness on the importance of community participation in making India a TB-free country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Tuberculosis
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 