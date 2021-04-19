Karnataka Governor to chair all-party meeting on April 20

Karnataka Guv to chair all-party meeting on April 20

Speculation is rife that the government might consider the closure of public places and a weekend lockdown

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 13:10 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala will chair an all-party meeting on April 20 to review the Covid-19 situation, with cases surging in an unprecedented manner. 

The meeting will be a virtual one that will be held on video. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for Covid-19 treatment, will also attend the meeting, his office said. 

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council SR Patil, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader H D Kumaraswamy (also down with Covid-19), Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, state JD(S) president H K Kumaraswamy, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and former minister H D Revanna are among the invitees. 

Also read: Covid-19: Key meet on April 19 to decide on stricter curbs in Karnataka

The outcome of this meeting will determine the next steps of the Yediyurappa administration as the current Covid-19 regulations, including the night curfew, will end in the wee hours of April 21. 

Speculation is rife that the government might consider the closure of public places and a weekend lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. However, it is said that government is not keen on a full-fledged lockdown like last year. 

