Karnataka Governor to chair all-party meeting on April 20

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala will chair an all-party meeting on April 20 to review the Covid-19 situation, with cases surging in an unprecedented manner.
The meeting will be a virtual one that will be held on video. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for Covid-19 treatment, will also attend the meeting, his office said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council SR Patil, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader H D Kumaraswamy (also down with Covid-19), Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, state JD(S) president H K Kumaraswamy, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and former minister H D Revanna are among the invitees.
The outcome of this meeting will determine the next steps of the Yediyurappa administration as the current Covid-19 regulations, including the night curfew, will end in the wee hours of April 21.
Speculation is rife that the government might consider the closure of public places and a weekend lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. However, it is said that government is not keen on a full-fledged lockdown like last year.
