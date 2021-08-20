Karnataka Governor to gift cash prize to state’s Olympians

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will gift Rs 1 lakh each to four sportspersons from Karnataka who participated in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Golfer Aditi Ashok, equestrian Fouaad Mirza, swimmer Srihari Nataraj and women’s hockey coach Ankitha Suresh will get Rs 1 lakh each and Gehlot will honour them for their achievements at a function that will be shortly organised at Raj Bhavan, according to a statement from the Governor’s office.

“Representing India in Tokyo Olympics 2020 by these sportspersons and coach from Karnataka is a moment of pride for the people of Karnataka (sic),” Governor’s special secretary R Prabhu Shankar said in the statement.

Last month, the state government distributed Rs 10 lakh to Aditi, Fouaad and Srihari. The government also announced a cash prize to Karnataka’s sportspersons of Rs 5 crore if they win gold medal, Rs 3 crore for silver and Rs 2 crore for bronze. Further, the state government said it would award sportspersons from other states with Rs 15 lakh for gold, Rs 10 lakh for silver and Rs 5 lakh for bronze.

Karnataka’s Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda said last week the government had come up with a plan to send at least 100 athletes from Karnataka to the Paris Olympics 2024. Each one of them will get financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.