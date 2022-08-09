Karnataka Governor visits freedom fighters, honours them

At 97, freedom fighter R Narayanappa is frail, but his memory seems strong enough to remember how he spent his teens battling the British for India’s independence.

“I was just a boy...maybe 16 or 17,” Narayanappa said, when Revenue Minister R Ashoka asked him how old he was during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

On Tuesday, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ashoka visited Narayanappa’s JP Nagar 4th phase residence and felicitated him on the occasion of the 80th Quit India Movement anniversary and the Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

“We felt happy that our father was honoured,” Narayanappa’s son Chandrashekhar told DH. “They’ve done their duty,” he said, referring to the governor coming home. “Apparently, it was under the prime minister’s instruction.”

Next, Gehlot visited Shankaranaraya Rao, a 91-year-old freedom fighter residing in Banashankari 3rd stage. “He took part in the Quit India Movement as well as a rally in 1947,” Rao’s grandson Krishna Bhardwaj said, adding that the governor’s visit was “the first such experience” for his family. “Before, they used to call us for tea at Raj Bhavan. We feel honoured,” he said.

Later, Gehlot went to the Malleswaram house of freedom fighter HV Nagabhushan Rao. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Malleswaram MLA, accompanied Gehlot.

“I was jailed twice,” Nagabhushan, 102, said. “The first time was in 1942. Then, in 1947, we started another fight against the state government, not the all-India government, against the Maharaja,” he said.

In a statement, Gehlot said none can “appreciate freedom” without those who fought for it. “It's our duty to respect and serve all of our freedom fighters and their families for their selfless dedication and sacrifices,” he said.