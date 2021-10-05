Karnataka govt activates CM dashboard after two year hiatus

The Karnataka government on Tuesday launched the Chief Minister's dashboard to monitor the progress of various government schemes and programmes across departments.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the CM Dashboard has been designed in line with the Prime Minister's Office. Launching the dashboard, he directed officials to provide accurate and real time information on the portal.

Making a start, he reviewed 15 departments including the Revenue, BBMP, Energy, Education, Housing and Rural Development, among others. On the occasion, he directed the officials to monitor each department's progress on a daily basis and ensure that all the programmes were implemented on time. He will take up another review post Dasara, he has assured.

The Karnataka government first launched such a dashboard 'Pratibimba' in 2017, during the then Siddaramaiah government. The dashboard went offline during the B S Yediurappa administration and the same concept has been redesigned and launched afresh now.

Officials privy to the launch of the portal said that even though the concept was same, the portal was new. "Each Chief Minister has their own vision. So this portal has been designed according to the current CM's vision," a senior official said. While earlier there was a monthly review, this time the CM has insisted for daily reviews and has been specific about uploading photographs and videos to monitor the progress of the various works, the official added.

Check latest DH videos here: