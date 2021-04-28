Karnataka govt allows majority of staff to work from home

In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases and with the enforcement of a ‘close-down’, the state government has authorised a majority of its employees to work from home.

Only officials in key departments for Covid-19 management — including Health and Family Welfare Department, Medical Education Department, Home Department and Revenue Department — will have to report to work, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar on Tuesday.

As many as 11 departments, including Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, DPAR, Finance, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, Labour, Commerce and industries will operate with 50% of staff while the rest will work from home.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

This apart, employees in the rest of the departments will work from home unless their presence is required by department heads, the circular stated.

The government has also given an exemption to differently-abled and pregnant women from coming to work. The chief secretary has also advised the departments to provide a vehicle pooling option for officials turning up for work in the office.

The exemptions will apply until May 12, the end of the ongoing close-down period.

Recently, the government had permitted government offices to work with 50% staff strength. However, detailed guidelines in this regard were issued in the circular on Tuesday.