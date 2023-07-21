K'taka forms commission to probe PSI recruitment scam

Karnataka govt appoints judicial commission to probe PSI recruitment scam

This is a developing story

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 21 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 20:50 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Karnataka government has appointed a judicial commission headed by retired High Court Justice B Veerappa to probe the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

More to follow...

Karnataka
PSI scam
India News

