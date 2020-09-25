Karnataka govt appoints private firm to offer telemonitoring services to Covid-19 patients under home isolation

To monitor Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, the Karnataka government has roped in a private firm to offer telemonitoring services.

With more and more people opting to remain under home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, the Health and Family Welfare Department has awarded a contract to Portea Medical run by the Health Vista India Private Limited that will call up the home-isolated patients on a day-to-day basis to monitor their health conditions.

In the initial days of the pandemic, the health department, on an ad-hoc basis, had hired an NGO called Swasth which was paid Rs 95 per call per patient for five to six days, starting from 17 July to 10 September. A total of 5,204 patients were monitored by the NGO.

Subsequently, after incurring a cost of Rs 24.71 lakh for nearly two months of teleconsultation, the health department floated a tender on September 10 to finalise an agency that can take care of Covid-19 patients under home isolation.

Dr Prabhudev Gowda, Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare Department and member of the Home Isolation Committee constituted by the Chief Secretary said, "The government has fixed the rate at Rs. 69 per call and estimates that a maximum of five phone calls will be made to the patient in home isolation over six to eight days. Approximately, the government will be spending Rs. 310 per patient and Rs. 7.75 lakh per day on 2,500 patients. It has fixed a three-month duration for the contract. The department estimates that every day, it will have at least 2,500 new Covid-19 patients requiring home isolation out of over 6,000-odd new infections reported."

Initially, the telemonitoring was started in Bengaluru Urban and later extended to other districts as well. Surprisingly, out of 9,339 patients onboarded for monitoring, 668 dropped out during monitoring, two died, 5,204 were discharged and 3,465 patients are currently being watched.

As on September 23, there were 4,92,101 home-isolated patients across the state.

"The agency has to call the home-isolated patient on the first and fourth day and the rest of the days. the staff nurse has to call. We have given them a checklist of questions to monitor as per the guidelines," said Dr. Gowda.

He further added, "The patients will be given an 'escalation number' for medical and non-medical emergencies. On getting such a call, we will connect to the zonal officer wherein they will be further guided to the quarantine teams."

Digital thermometer, pulse oximeter, a sufficient number of masks, two bedrooms and a caregiver are some of the requirements to be eligible for home isolation. Portea has to do the physical triage and the tele-triage but during the onboarding, it has to ask these questions again and check for co-morbidities.