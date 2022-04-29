Karnataka govt cancels scam-hit PSI recruitment, fresh exam soon

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to annul the results of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam following allegations of large-scale corruption.

The government will conduct a re-exam for 54,289 candidates who had written the original examination in October last year, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said after chairing a meeting with DG-IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel.

Jnanendra's announcement follows the arrest of former BJP functionary Divya Hagaragi and other accused in the recruitment scam. They were arrested in Pune on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody and investigation is on.

A total of 54,289 people were vying for 545 police sub-inspector posts for which a written examination was held in October last year. Following allegations of irregularities, the government ordered a CID probe.

“It is now known that there were irregularities in multiple exam centres including Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said. “In this backdrop, the government has decided to scrap the recruitment process that was done. All the 54,289 candidates, except for the accused, will be given another opportunity to write the exam,” he said, adding that the re-exam dates will be notified soon.

With the irregularities coming to light, the government is also thinking of reducing the number of exam centres. "We will look at bigger exam centres with jammers, to stop candidates from using technology such as bluetooth for cheating in the exam," the minister said.

Further, at a larger level, the government is considering to introduce stricter laws to stop irregularities in recruitment exams. “This cash-for-jobs scam is happening with several government exams. It must stop. Candidates indulging in irregularities are getting selected for government posts, while others who work hard to prepare for exams get left behind and look on helplessly,” Jnanendra said.

He urged the candidates not to lose morale and assured that all the culprits would be brought to book.

