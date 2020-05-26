Karnataka govt cancels summer vacation for colleges, universities in 2020-21 academic year

Recovering from the severe academic loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to do away with summer vacation for undergraduate and post-graduate students and universities during the 2020-21 academic year.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
Keeping in mind the loss of academic days due to the lockdown to contain the pandemic, the Higher Education Department has decided to go in for ‘Zero Vacation’. The state government decided to cancel all holidays particularly the summer holidays after holding a series of meetings with the Vice Chancellors and other academicians from various parts of the state.
Also read — Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka govt resolves to continue with online education
The decision was also communicated during the review meeting of the Higher Education Department held by CM Yediyurappa on Tuesday in Bengaluru
Train leaves Gujarat for Bihar but reaches Karnataka
40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months
‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’
WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients
Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground
Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?
5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru
Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case