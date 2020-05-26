No summer vacation for colleges, varsities in Karnataka

Karnataka govt cancels summer vacation for colleges, universities in 2020-21 academic year

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 14:55 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

Recovering from the severe academic loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to do away with summer vacation for undergraduate and post-graduate students and universities during the 2020-21 academic year.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Keeping in mind the loss of academic days due to the lockdown to contain the pandemic, the Higher Education Department has decided to go in for ‘Zero Vacation’. The state government decided to cancel all holidays particularly the summer holidays after holding a series of meetings with the Vice Chancellors and other academicians from various parts of the state.

Also read — Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka govt resolves to continue with online education

The decision was also communicated during the review meeting of the Higher Education Department held by CM Yediyurappa on Tuesday in Bengaluru 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
universities
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Train leaves Gujarat for Bihar but reaches Karnataka

Train leaves Gujarat for Bihar but reaches Karnataka

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

 