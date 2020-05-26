Karnataka govt cancels summer vacation for colleges, universities in 2020-21 academic year

Recovering from the severe academic loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to do away with summer vacation for undergraduate and post-graduate students and universities during the 2020-21 academic year.

Keeping in mind the loss of academic days due to the lockdown to contain the pandemic, the Higher Education Department has decided to go in for ‘Zero Vacation’. The state government decided to cancel all holidays particularly the summer holidays after holding a series of meetings with the Vice Chancellors and other academicians from various parts of the state.

The decision was also communicated during the review meeting of the Higher Education Department held by CM Yediyurappa on Tuesday in Bengaluru