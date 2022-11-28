Karnataka govt colleges guest faculty seek better facilities

Guest faculty, working with government degree colleges in the state, have petitioned Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan with various demands.

The demands include a 5 per cent annual increase in remuneration, Rs 25 lakh during retirement, an extension of 'On official Duty' and other leave facilities available for regular faculty.

The Government First Grade College Guest Faculty Welfare Association, headed by MLC Ayanur Manjunath, submitted the memorandum to Narayan.

As many as 11,000 guest faculties are working in 430 Government First Grade Colleges in the state.