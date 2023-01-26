Karnataka govt colleges to have Rayanna, Netaji statues

Karnataka govt colleges to have Rayanna, Netaji statues

  • Jan 26 2023, 22:38 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government will soon issue directions to install statues of freedom fighters Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in all government colleges.

