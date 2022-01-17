Karnataka govt expects Covid-19 wave to peak by Jan 25, rules out lockdown

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to wait till Friday to decide on whether or not Karnataka should continue with a weekend curfew, even as the government ruled out any possibility of a full-fledged lockdown.

"There won't be a lockdown," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, briefing reporters after Bommai’s meeting with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

The third wave of Covid-19 may peak around January 25 after which there will be a decline in the number of cases, Ashoka said, quoting experts and comparing the trend with Maharashtra and Delhi.

“In the first wave, there was a peak in four months whereas the second wave peaked in three months. This time, it will peak in about a month’s time. Even if you take Maharashtra and Delhi as yardsticks, cases have started declining,” he explained. “So, our estimation right now is that there will be a peak on January 25, plus or minus two days. After that cases will come down, experts have said in their report,” he said.

“In Friday's meeting, the government will take a call on the weekend curfew and night curfew,” Ashoka said.

Earlier in the day, Ashoka said experts were divided on the extension of curbs. He also indicated that the government was not keen on extending curbs, but it was obliged to only because of the rising cases.

As for the hotel industry protesting the weekend curfew, Ashoka said the government cannot relax norms only in the interest of one section of the industry. "If cases spread, it is the government's responsibility. We are answerable to the citizens. We will have to make a decision in the larger interest of the state," he said.

