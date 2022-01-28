Karnataka govt extends carryover to all subjects for Diploma courses

In view of the pandemic, the carryover provision for the academic year 2021-22 for Diploma students, has been declared as applicable to all the subjects.

C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, in a press release on Friday said that earlier, there used to be a provision of carryover for a maximum of four subjects for Diploma courses.

“But, considering the surge in the pandemic it has been extended to all the subjects for the current academic year,” he said.

