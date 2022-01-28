Carryover extended to all subjects for Diploma courses

Karnataka govt extends carryover to all subjects for Diploma courses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 01:36 ist
higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

In view of the pandemic, the carryover provision for the academic year 2021-22 for Diploma students, has been declared as applicable to all the subjects.

C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, in a press release on Friday said that earlier, there used to be a provision of carryover for a maximum of four subjects for Diploma courses.

“But, considering the surge in the pandemic it has been extended to all the subjects for the current academic year,” he said.

