Karnataka govt for extension of twinning programme with US universities

Determined to extend the twinning programme currently offered to the diploma courses to undergraduate, postgraduate and nursing courses, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a preliminary round of meeting with the officials on the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the best of the universities in the USA.

“Currently, Diploma students in Karnataka will get a chance to study at the Montgomery County Community College. This needs to be extended to other courses as well and this will facilitate the internationalisation of education in Karnataka,” the minister said after the meeting.

Special envoy of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Kanika Choudhary, who took part in the meeting, apprised the officials that the government can consider signing MoUs with the Athens State University, Pennsylvania York College, Harrisburg University of Science & Technology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Husson University, Thiel College, Alvernia University and Misericordia University in Pennsylvania.

The minister explained that the twinning programme will help send the state’s students to the US universities during certain semesters of undergraduate or post-graduation. “The programme will also feature salaried internships and there will also be an option for students to stay in the US if they wish to continue further,” he said.

If the government signs MoUs with these universities, the students will get to study a 6-year-twinning degree, 5-year integrated PG courses, 4-year twinning PG degree, MS Nursing (Integrated) and MS Biochemistry (Integrated) degree.

