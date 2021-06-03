Karnataka govt immerses unclaimed ashes of Covid victims

Ensuring dignity in death to Covid victims, the Karnataka government on Wednesday performed mass immersion of their ashes in River Cauvery near Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.

As Covid deaths reached an all-time high in Bengaluru in May, the state government had organised mass cremation of Covid deceased on the outskirts of Bengaluru. However, following the cremation, many families refused to collect the urns containing ashes fearing the stigma attached to the infected patients.

A fortnight ago, Revenue Minister R Ashoka had even appealed to families who had cremated their family members at Tavarekere and Giddenahalli open-air crematoria to collect the clay urn containing the ashes of the dead.

With no one turning up, urns started piling up at the crematoria. The government then announced that it will perform the ritual of immersion of ash.

On Wednesday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Mandya District-in-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda immersed the ashes of more than 500 Covid deceased in River Cauvery near Kashi Vishwanathaswamy temple.

A team of 10 priests led by Vedic scholar Bhanuprakash Sharma, conducted the rituals. After the rituals, Ashoka said, “This is the most emotional moment of my life. Traditionally, on the third day of the death, the family members immerse ashes in the river and I believe today that sacred and emotional task has come to me. Despite repeated requests, no family member collected the ashes. But as I follow the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I chose to perform the ritual.”