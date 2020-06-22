Karnataka govt imposes lockdown in 4 areas of Bengaluru after COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19: K'taka imposes lockdown in 4 areas of B'luru

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS,
  • Jun 22 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 14:23 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka govt has imposed lockdown in four areas — K R Market, Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya and Chickpet —  after a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Revenue Minister R Ashoka. 

Earlier, DH had reported that barely a fortnight since the Unlock 1.0 order by the Centre to reboot the economy, the Bengaluru—the silicon city of India, was limping back to ‘lockdown’ mode, following a sudden upsurge of COVID-19 positive cases and alarming death rate within the city.

The BBMP officials had drawn out a list of localities with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases, to get it approved by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday afternoon. 

The civic body has already ordered sealing down of Anandapura locality adjacent to KR Market in Chamarajpet assembly constituency in Central Bengaluru. The locality with a high density of trade activities has a population of 4,000 people in about 700 households. Of the six COVID-19 positive cases reported from the locality, three have already died and many are under home quarantine.

 

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka

