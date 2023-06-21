Karnataka govt issues circular on school bag weight

Karnataka govt issues circular on school bag weight

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 03:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly 15 days after the commencement of the classes for the current academic year, the Department of School Education and Literacy has reissued a circular, asking schools to follow the school bag guidelines.

Officials at the block-level have been instructed to ensure the strict implementation of the order. 

As per the circular, the maximum permitted weight of the school bag should not be more than 15% of the student’s body weight. Along with this, the schools have been asked to celebrate a ‘no bag day’ once a week, preferably on Saturdays.

This order was issued based on the recommendations submitted by Dr V P Niranjanaradhya Committee constituted by the state government to study health implications on school bag weight. The committee had submitted its report in 2018-19.

