Karnataka govt issues circular on school bag weight

Nearly 15 days after the commencement of the classes for the current academic year, the Department of School Education and Literacy has reissued a circular, asking schools to follow the school bag guidelines.

Officials at the block-level have been instructed to ensure the strict implementation of the order.

As per the circular, the maximum permitted weight of the school bag should not be more than 15% of the student’s body weight. Along with this, the schools have been asked to celebrate a ‘no bag day’ once a week, preferably on Saturdays.

This order was issued based on the recommendations submitted by Dr V P Niranjanaradhya Committee constituted by the state government to study health implications on school bag weight. The committee had submitted its report in 2018-19.