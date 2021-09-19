Karnataka govt keen on full-day classes, to seek TAC opinion

The department of public instruction is keen on allowing schools across the state — or at least government and aided ones — to conduct classes for the entire day and has sought the opinion of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on the matter.

Sources in the department told DH that the issue was discussed during a recent meeting with Education Minister B C Nagesh.

"Currently, we are conducting classes for grades 6 to 12 for half a day and on alternate days for some grades depending on the available infrastructure. But there is a demand from parents and students to extend the class hours," said a senior official from the department.

The official also said there has been no major outbreak of Covid-19 infections among kids since the resumption of physical classes, an important factor behind the government's reasoning to allow full-day classes.

"Keeping all this in mind and in the interest of students, we have decided to discuss with TAC experts," he said.

Currently, classes are held from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and schools are allowed to conduct classes in shifts, batches and on alternate days.

However, private schools feel the move will trigger logistical problems.

"If schools are opened for a full day, there will be logistical problems as we need to accommodate space during lunch hour and transportation will be another issue. But, it is good if the government decides to extend the classes," said D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

But Shashikumar also expressed concern over reports about the recent spike in paediatric cases. "We have no idea if the cases reported are just viral fever, flu or Covid infections. If the infection rate is low, then we can definitely conduct classes for a full day adhering to all the safety measures," he added.

