Karnataka govt kickstarts planning for Aero India 2023

The Karnataka government has started preparations to host the Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force Station next year by estimating footfalls to reach pre-pandemic levels.

At a recent meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure Development) Gaurav Gupta with IAF, HAL, police and other government officials, it was decided to provide parking for a minimum of 10,000 cars "which may go up to additional 5,000 parking spots if possible and if necessary".

This meeting was based on the expectation that the Aero India 2023 will not be moved out of Bengaluru, a city that has hosted the extravaganza since its inaugural edition in 1996.

"The IAF highlighted that footfall during Aero lndia 2019 (prior to Covid-19) was around 1.2 lakh people. IAF is targeting to provide parking for 20,000 vehicles on peak day during Aero lndia 2023," according to the proceedings of the preparatory meeting held on July 22.

Gupta and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy have recommended that first session on all days of Aero lndia 2023 should start at 9 am so that it gets over by 10:30-11:00 am. "This would give adequate time for first batch of civilians to leave venue and next batch of civilians to enter venue and park vehicles for the second session starting at 2 pm," the proceedings states.

Aero India 2023 is likely to get an 'intelligent' parking facility.

According to the proceedings, Reddy noted that civilians, in the past, were not able to locate exact parking spots inside the Air Force Station. "In this regard, it was suggested that vendors must be onboarded to provide automated parking solutions with proper signage and SMS alert facilities," the proceedings stated.

Vehicle parking locations are likely to include the Air Force Station (6,000 vehicles), BSF campus (2,000 cars), Jakkur flying training school (2,000 vehicles), Palace Grounds (2,000 vehicles) and GKVK campus (2,000 vehicles).

During the meeting, authorities discussed that different categories of passes should be introduced for Aero India 2023. "Premium pass holders will be provided a parking spot closer to Air Force Station. Parking charges will be pre-loaded on passes along with location of parking spot and route information to reach venue," the proceedings stated.

Reddy recommended a cap on the number of tickets sold. "This will enable the authorities to plan accordingly for parking and security during the event," he said, according to the proceedings.