Karnataka govt launches COVID-19 information portal

Karnataka govt launches COVID-19 information portal

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2020, 08:52 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 08:52 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

The COVID-19 information portal warroom.karnataka.gov.in was launched by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday. The portal is a an interactive interface that has near real-time update of COVID-19 bed occupancy, ICU occupancy, oxygen occupancy and ventilator occupancy in every district across Karnataka.

For latest updates on coronavirus, click here

Currently, it offers COVID-19 summary, source analysis, testing summary etc. In future, the portal would also be able to update on supply requirements of sanitisers and PPEs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flying in turbulent conditions

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flying in turbulent conditions

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

 