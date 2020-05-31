Karnataka govt launches COVID-19 information portal

The COVID-19 information portal warroom.karnataka.gov.in was launched by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday. The portal is a an interactive interface that has near real-time update of COVID-19 bed occupancy, ICU occupancy, oxygen occupancy and ventilator occupancy in every district across Karnataka.

For latest updates on coronavirus, click here

Currently, it offers COVID-19 summary, source analysis, testing summary etc. In future, the portal would also be able to update on supply requirements of sanitisers and PPEs.