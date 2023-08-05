Karnataka govt launches ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme; CM says BJP made country bankrupt

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that it is the country which has turned bankrupt under the Modi government and not the Karnataka government through implementation of guarantee schemes. Launching the Gruha Jyoti scheme here on Saturday, he claimed that his government is committed to implementing both guarantee schemes as well as development projects and there is no dearth of funds for this purpose. He was referring to the charges made by the BJP leaders including PM Modi that Karnataka will become bankrupt after launch of the schemes.

Accusing BJP leaders of becoming jealous of the launch of the guarantee schemes, he said that the Congress party has walked the talk by following the preaching of social reformer Basavanna and Karnataka has become a role model by implementing these schemes. The Centre has caused injustice to the poor and dalits by increasing the price of fuel, cylinder and other essential commodities, he added.

"We have provided funds allocation for these schemes in the Budget. We will implement all 76 promises made in the Congress manifesto in five years. Around 2.14 crores families will benefit under the Gruha Jyoti scheme. More than 50 lakh women are travelling free everyday in government buses under Shakti scheme. We will launch the Gruha Laxmi scheme for 1.28 crore beneficiaries on August 24. Therefore, people should not pay attention to the BJP leaders who are trying to misguide about guarantee schemes", he said.

Terming the Central government as anti-poor for denial of additional rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme, he said that the scheme is aimed at redressing poverty. "It is a shame for the Central government which has politicized the scheme by refusing to provide rice. PM Modi is looting the money. But, we are paying money to the people and this will increase their purchasing power, resulting in economic growth", Siddaramaiah opined.

Pointing out that the previous BJP government in the state is responsible for Karnataka remaining economically backward, he said that the party leaders are under fear of losing Lok Sabha elections following launch of guarantee schemes.

Get report from central agencies, Kharge dares Modi

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get a survey report from central agencies like Intelligence Bureau about the financial condition of the Karnataka government after implementation of guarantee schemes. Addressing launch of Gruha Jyoti scheme by referring to Modi's statement that the State government will become bankrupt after launch of the schemes, he said that it is essential to bring Congress to power at the Centre if the county should remain safe by protecting democracy and the Constitution.

"The Congress government has always launched new schemes for the welfare of poor, working class, women and downtrodden whenever it has come to power. The guarantee schemes are being discussed across the country. But, the BJP government has not brought such programmes during its tenure in the State", Kharge said.

He said that Opposition leaders in the State have not stopped criticizing him despite efforts being made for the development works.