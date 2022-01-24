Karnataka govt launches two new digital platforms to streamline exams, document verification

The higher education department launched two digital platforms here on Monday, one to authenticate the digital academic records and another to help paperless evaluation and examination process at the state-run universities.

The 'e-Sahamati' initiative will ensure the authenticity of the electronic academic documents. And the third module of the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), which was launched, will assist universities in examination and evaluation related software. Both the initiatives aim towards a paperless system.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, while launching the initiatives, said, "UUCMS examination activity software will benefit lakhs of students enrolled for higher education at various government and private universities in the state."

Also Read | Karnataka funds nanosatellite designed by government school kids

As explained by the minister, this software, developed by the e-governance department, will save at least Rs 60 crore for the universities which are spending on outsourcing examination related works. To handle these platforms, two persons from every university have been provided hands-on training.

“Apart from reducing the examination expenses, this software facilitates digital evaluation, online examination, issuing hall tickets, paying exam fees and getting marks cards online. This also curbs malpractices such as issuing fake marks cards. The universities can set specifications as per their requirements,” the minister said.

The UUCMS software has been prepared by considering the provisions of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) like 'Multi Entry Multi Exit' option and awarding relevant certificates for those who discontinue courses for various reasons.

The 'e-Sahamati’ initiative enables the incorporation of all examination-related data of students into the National Academic Depository (NAD), including the credits secured in each semester.

All the data will be in the latest standardized encrypted form ensuring the utmost safety of the documents.

Marks cards of each semester will be transferred to the ‘NAD Digilocker’. As data is updated regularly, students can upload related documents easily and employers can also get data directly from NAD Digilocker for verification.

Check out latest DH videos here