Karnataka govt likely to announce another relief package

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 00:34 ist
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (DH Photo)

The state government is likely to announce another economic relief package for those who were not included in the one announced earlier this month by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Discussions were held on Tuesday to mobilise revenue and identify those in dire need of assistance during the lockdown.

Following the announcement of a Rs 1,610-crore economic stimulus last week by Yediyurappa, several groups - including the state BJP unit - had petitioned the CM to include tailors, cooks, priests and other groups in the relief package.

According to sources in the CMO, an announcement regarding the same can be expected during the week.

Farmers, drivers, construction labourers, weavers and barbers are among the beneficiaries included in the package announced previously.

