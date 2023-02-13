K'taka govt may increase egg-serving days at schools

Karnataka govt likely to increase egg-serving days at schools

Currently the government is providing boiled eggs to children between grade 1 and 8, twice a week for 46 days in the year.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 04:36 ist

The students at government and aided schools across the state may get eggs on more days, in the coming days if the government had its way.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told the Legislative Council on Monday that the government was thinking of increasing the egg-serving days from next academic year. He was replying to a question raised by JD(S) member, Thippeswamy.

Currently the government is providing boiled eggs to children between grade 1 and 8, twice a week for 46 days in the year.

Read | Midday meals: Schools asked to arrange special lunches

Following the reports about increase in the nutrition level among kids after consumption of eggs, the government is thinking of increasing the number of days.

However, Nagesh denied the allegations that some schools were not distributing eggs and forcefully giving Banana and chikki to children. “No such complaint is filed with the government till today. If the elected representatives have come across any such case, we request them to bring it to the notice of the department and we will definitely initiate necessary action,” stated Nagesh.

The minister clarified that students were free to choose egg or banana and chikki. 

Replying to questions raised by some members, the minister said that the government had no plans to introduce “satvik” food in the midday meal scheme.

“There is no proposal before the government to introduce Satvik food. During a discussion about the introduction of moral education in schools, some religious leaders expressed their opinion on Satvik food and it is purely their personal opinion,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
mid-day meal

What's Brewing

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

 