Karnataka govt likely to increase egg-serving days at schools

The students at government and aided schools across the state may get eggs on more days, in the coming days if the government had its way.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told the Legislative Council on Monday that the government was thinking of increasing the egg-serving days from next academic year. He was replying to a question raised by JD(S) member, Thippeswamy.

Currently the government is providing boiled eggs to children between grade 1 and 8, twice a week for 46 days in the year.

Following the reports about increase in the nutrition level among kids after consumption of eggs, the government is thinking of increasing the number of days.

However, Nagesh denied the allegations that some schools were not distributing eggs and forcefully giving Banana and chikki to children. “No such complaint is filed with the government till today. If the elected representatives have come across any such case, we request them to bring it to the notice of the department and we will definitely initiate necessary action,” stated Nagesh.

The minister clarified that students were free to choose egg or banana and chikki.

Replying to questions raised by some members, the minister said that the government had no plans to introduce “satvik” food in the midday meal scheme.

“There is no proposal before the government to introduce Satvik food. During a discussion about the introduction of moral education in schools, some religious leaders expressed their opinion on Satvik food and it is purely their personal opinion,” he said.