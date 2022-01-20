Karnataka govt likely to lift curbs in districts with less Covid cases

Ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's crucial meeting on Friday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka dropped a broad hint that the government may consider relaxing Covid-19 curbs in districts where the pandemic situation is under control.

Bommai is scheduled to hold the meeting at 1 pm along with ministers and health experts in which a decision will be taken on the daily night curfew, weekend curfew and other curbs.

"Many people, including political leaders, have opined that curbs can be lifted in districts where cases are under control. There are some 15-20 districts like that," Ashoka told reporters.

Ashoka pointed that cases are rising daily in Bengaluru. "Even Omicron cases are increasing," he said. "Cases may go up in Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru districts as well."

The government must weigh between life and livelihood, the minister said. "To protect lives, we need to make a strong decision. At the same time, we must allow livelihood, especially of daily wagers, vegetable vendors and so on," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar attacked the government for dragging its feet on deciding the curbs. "They’re killing people. What will happen to trade and business? Overseas governments have decided not to impose curbs. I went to Hyderabad where there are no curbs," he said.

