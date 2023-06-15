K'taka makes reading of preamble mandatory in schools

Karnataka govt makes reading of Constitution's preamble mandatory in schools, colleges

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 18:48 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities. "Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

