Karnataka govt may allow growers to sell sandalwood in open market

Two decades after allowing the public to be the owners of sandalwood trees (Santalum album), the Forest department is now planning to permit farmers in north Karnataka to sell their produce in the free market, in a major reform aimed at cutting the red tape.

Karnataka has been known for its sandalwood with the cultural lore celebrating the state as ‘Gandhada Gudi’ (Abode of sandalwood).

However, until 2001, the public in the state could not claim ownership of a sandalwood tree even when they grow it on their land. The government then amended the rules, giving them the right of ownership. However, sandalwood tree growers still have many rules to comply with, starting from cutting the tree to transiting and marketing it.

Though the government has brought them under the sakaala scheme, growers are not happy with the procedure.

A senior official said the department charges a grower for cutting, transportation and conversion of the tree, besides taking a 10% cut as supervision charges.

Following complaints, the department held several rounds of meetings with stakeholders who demanded reforms.

“With the new rules, we will allow growers to sell the trees in the open market directly. All they require is a licence, the procedure for which will be further streamlined to reduce departmental intervention,” he said.

The reform is aimed at encouraging farmers, especially in north Karnataka, to adopt sandalwood as part of their agro forestry investment.

The department hopes that the relaxations will boost sandalwood exports in the coming years.

The Forest department is growing sandalwood in plantations, with the area estimated at over 1,600 hectares (ha).

“The department is also distributing 8 lakh to 10 lakh seedlings to farmers and growers every year under various schemes,” he said.

Though area under sandalwood plantation in India is estimated to cross 30,000 ha, the country is expected to remain an importer even in 2040, with Australia continuing to be the leader in cultivation.

The official said mere spread of sandalwood plantations doesn’t translate into high production value.

Recently, a farmer in Tarikere sold 182 sandalwood trees aged about 13 years. However, the total heartwood was only about 13 kg, sold at about Rs 9.75 lakh.

“A good quality sandalwood heartwood takes 25 to 30 years to grow. Most of the growers cut the trees at 10-15 years, either because they want quick returns or for fear of theft. At that age, the heartwood formation is only at its beginning stage. Hence, it fetches less money,” he added.

