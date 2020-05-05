Karnataka Govt mulling to hold SSLC exams in second or third week of June 2020

A day after directing all schools to make suitable arrangements to hold exams for the 10th standard (SSLC), the department of public instructions is considering to hold the SSLC exams around second or third week of June 2020.

Soon after the meeting with department officials on Tuesday, the Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We are considering to conduct the SSLC examination during second or third week of June 2020.” The minister had already said that the time-table for the examination will be announced after 20-days.

“We are waiting for the situation to return to normalcy. Once we feel it is safe to conduct examination, we will announce the time table. I myself will announce it in the social media after 20-30 days,” the minister explained. There will be a gap of 15 days for the students to prepare mentally after announcement of the time-table. “The exams will not be held at the announcement of the time table. We will allow at least 15-days of window period for students to prepare for the exams,” the minister clarified.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 lockdown, the department is also considering to hold SSLC exams for students who have shifted from hostels to their hometowns at the nearby places rather than asking them to come back to the schools and hostels where they were put up. “The department is chalking out a plan for this,” a senior official told DH. The revision classes through Doordarshan Chandana channel have begun for Kannada medium students and the same will be extended to the English medium students soon, according to the minister.