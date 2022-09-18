Karnataka govt mulls 20 comprehensive PHCs

Four centres of Jayadeva hospital will come up in city. KC General Hospital, Malleswaram will get one unit

Nina George
Nina George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 02:07 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated a ‘Comprehensive Urban PHC (CUPHC), said to be the first of its kind in the country, at Palace Guttahalli in Malleswaram on Saturday.

He also inaugurated the ‘Hi-Tech Diagnostic Services ‘Xpress Clinic’. Hailing the CUPHC set up at Malleswaram as a model to the entire country, Bommai said 20 such CUPHCs will be set up in the city, this year. He added ‘namma clinic’ will be set up in all 243 wards in the next three months.

Four centres of Jayadeva hospital will come up in the city. KC General Hospital, Malleswaram will get one unit.

