Karnataka govt mulls introducing board exams for grades above 4

The Department of School Education and Literacy is considering introducing the board exam-like assessments for all grades above class 4 from the next academic year.

Currently, there are no examinations till class 7. But the government is out to introduce board exam-like assessment for classes 5 and 8 for which question papers will be set by the competent authorities.

"For grade 10 and 12, we have board exams in place. For class 5 and 8 we have introduced exams. However, we are planning to extend the same to grade 6, 7, 9 and 11,'' said a senior official of the department.

Considering the low learning levels, especially post-Covid days, the department has decided to bring in some kind of assessment system at all the levels. "The Kerala and Gujarat governments conduct assessments for kids at all levels. There is a need to assess the learning levels of children every year," explained the official.

According to the officials from the department, introduction of board exams for grade 5 and 8 was opposed by people mainly because it was announced in the middle of the academic year. "There were two kinds of people who raised objections for the class 5 and 8 exams. One is, those teaching other board curriculum despite having state board affiliation and other set of people objecting because it was announced in the middle of the academic year. This is why we are planning to announce the exams in the beginning of the academic year itself for class 6, 7, 9 and 11," the official said.

The official clearly mentioned that it will not be a public exam, but an assessment at the school level.

Even the private unaided schools are of the opinion that assessment is needed for all levels. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, "Assessment is very much needed from class 1 due to lack of writing skills and low learning levels reported among the kids. The other board schools have this practice of assessing kids from grade 1. Why should the state board kids be deprived of it?," he said.

Class 5, 8 exam schedule soon

Commissioner for Public Instruction Dr Vishal R said assessment for classes 5 and 8 will be conducted as per the High Court directive. "We'll plan the schedule in between SSLC exams slated to begin from March 31. If the SSLC subject is in the morning we will shift the class 5 and 8 assessment to the afternoon. Once again, we wish to make it clear that there is no retention after these exams and it is just an assessment," he said, adding that the assessment schedule will be released soon.